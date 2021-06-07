Check out this newer construction home located in the highly sought out lower West-side subdivision and West Elementary School District! This beautiful and custom built home features an inviting and spacious open concept floor plan with cathedral ceilings and over 1,900 sq ft per level. The main floor features a custom stone fireplace, large kitchen with alder cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island with seating, pantry, and separate dining area. Main floor master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and master bath. Full walkout basement includes a large family room with pellet stove, office, bedrooms, and much storage space. A covered front porch overlooks the community park central to the subdivision and large redwood deck for entertaining. Fully landscaped yard with privacy fence and attached 2 car garage with mud room storage. U/g sprinkling and central A/C. View More
6 Bedroom Home in Butte - $540,000
