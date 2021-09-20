This Stunning and unique home is located in the upper West side of historic uptown Butte, MT & it won’t last long! Featuring a six bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with multiple updates that sits on almost a half acre. The first floor is fit for the ultimate entertainment complete with a brand new kitchen with quartz countertops, new wiring throughout the first floor, chandeliers and hardwood floors. Entertain through a grand foyer and relax in front of the polished fireplace in the living room or enjoy the space to host multiple guests and then dine in the formal dining room. Other updates include backyard entertainment with hot tub and large covered patio, new roof, new driveway, brand new privacy fence and a large green yard with a detached two car garage. This home is a one of a kind with the best private front row seat to the annual Fourth of July fireworks as well as a view of the whole city of Butte.
6 Bedroom Home in Butte - $415,000
