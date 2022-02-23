Stunning home with sweeping mountain views on 10 acres bordering National Forest. Exquisitely designed & crafted newer construction in a modern farmhouse style with European accents. 6 bed, 5.5 bath. Gourmet kitchen with quartzite countertops, Lacanche range, butler’s pantry, built-in breakfast nook. Spacious, open family room with 23 ft ceilings, reclaimed wood, & stone wood-burning fireplace. French doors open to outdoor patio with wood-burning fireplace & grilling area. Master retreat has gas fireplace & spacious bath with marble finishes, cast iron tub, walk-in shower, & custom walk-in closet. 2nd master ensuite on main floor has separate attached guest garage. 2nd level has three ensuite bedrooms. Main floor laundry/mud room has custom cabinetry & dog wash. Radiant in-floor heating & white oak engineered flooring throughout. 2 attached garages with radiant in-floor heat & space for 3 cars. Detached 700 sq ft shop. Asphalt driveway. No covenants or HOA & only minutes from Butte.
6 Bedroom Home in Butte - $1,750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Selina Pankovich has purchased the building next door to the site of the former M&M bar in Uptown Butte and plans to re-open in this space while planning to move forward with a rebuild of the once iconic M&M.
The 4-year-old was in the back seat of the car with a 3-year-old sibling, according to Utah police, and when the officer realized how young the person with the gun was, he yelled, "Kid."
The designation is "the most serious deficiency type" that carries serious sanctions for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.
Montana Technological University grapples with budget deficit tied to enrollment declines in recent years.
Cops started the violent confrontation at Billings bar in January, says one of the men involved who is filing a lawsuit.
Gov. Greg Gianforte, along with the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan, issued a letter to the two country's leaders this week co-signed by 15 other U.S. governors.
When it comes to politics at the Montana Statehouse, Jim Keane can scrap and claw with the best of them.