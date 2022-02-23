 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Butte - $1,750,000

Stunning home with sweeping mountain views on 10 acres bordering National Forest. Exquisitely designed & crafted newer construction in a modern farmhouse style with European accents. 6 bed, 5.5 bath. Gourmet kitchen with quartzite countertops, Lacanche range, butler’s pantry, built-in breakfast nook. Spacious, open family room with 23 ft ceilings, reclaimed wood, & stone wood-burning fireplace. French doors open to outdoor patio with wood-burning fireplace & grilling area. Master retreat has gas fireplace & spacious bath with marble finishes, cast iron tub, walk-in shower, & custom walk-in closet. 2nd master ensuite on main floor has separate attached guest garage. 2nd level has three ensuite bedrooms. Main floor laundry/mud room has custom cabinetry & dog wash. Radiant in-floor heating & white oak engineered flooring throughout. 2 attached garages with radiant in-floor heat & space for 3 cars. Detached 700 sq ft shop. Asphalt driveway. No covenants or HOA & only minutes from Butte.

