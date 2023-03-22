The 53nd Annual Frances Denton Memorial Art Show will be 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 29-30, at the Granville Stuart School in Deer Lodge.

The free, public exhibit will feature paintings, stained glass, photography, calligraphy, woodworking and more by local artists. Sign in and set up will be 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

Featured artists this year are Johanna Rase and JoAnne Welch.

Rase is a 20-year member of the Deer Lodge Art Club. Rase described her father as an architect and talented artist who loved the mountains of his homeland Germany. He encouraged his three young daughters to paint when they were growing up in Vermont. Johanna enjoys walking, skiing, working in her flower garden and travel, so it is natural that some of her favorite subjects are flowers, mountains and natural outdoor scenes.

“I did some watercolors, but turned to acrylics because I love how the colors are bright and happy,” Rase said.

As an elementary teacher for almost 40 years, Rase only had time to paint during the summer months.

“I love the relaxing serenity of painting, and now I can paint any time I want to and there is never any pressure,” Rase said of her retirement.

Welch also began painting as a child. She loves the “stunning beauty of western Montana” and likes to go riding, hiking and camping in the mountains of the Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness and other places. Her landscape paintings in watercolor are inspired by the beauty she observes, especially in the early morning and late evening hours. She enjoys using watercolors because they are the most difficult to control, but she also paints with oils, acrylics and pastels.

Welch retired after working 38 years in the court system — the last eight years as Justice of the Peace in Anaconda.

She joined the Deer Lodge Art Club in 2012 saying she was attracted by the stability of the art club that was established in 1969.

“I enjoy the silence and peacefulness of painting. I am not aware of things around me and time flies,’’ Welch said. “Painting is a great interest for anyone to develop. You do not have to be perfect; because no one is, and no one can do it just like you. Each artist’s work is unique,” she added.

Artwork created by Powell County High School students will be displayed and judged during the art show. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top four high school entries. A People's Choice award will be selected from art displayed in the main show. Art by area elementary and pre-school students will also be on display.

Other activities include the Deer Lodge Education Association Book Sale open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. both days.

The Philanthropic Educational Organization will be selling Rialto popcorn 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. PEO is a non-profit group that supports women by providing grants, low interest loans and school scholarships.

At 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, third-graders will be singing under the direction of music teacher Ali Bowdish. At 5:30 p.m. fourth-graders will perform on recorders. The fifth-grade band will play at 5:45 p.m. and the Junior High Choir performs at 6:15 p.m.

The Grandville Stuart and O.D. Speer Schools will host an open house on Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.