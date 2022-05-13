Stunning custom new build home near forest service, on a paved road, with sweeping views! This 5 bedroom 3 bath home has an attached 3 car garage, and sits on just under 12 acres, with a seasonal stream. Open concept floor plan, with a beautiful master suite on the main level. The walkout basement has lots of natural light. There is a great sized family room downstairs, with 2 additional storage rooms.
5 Bedroom Home in Ramsay - $925,000
