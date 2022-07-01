Stunning custom new build home near forest service access, on a paved road, with sweeping views! This 5 bedroom 3 bath home has an attached 3 car garage, and sits on just under 12 acres, with a seasonal stream. Open concept floor plan, with a beautiful master suite on the main level. The walkout basement has lots of natural light. There is a great sized family room downstairs, with 2 additional storage rooms. Ramsay school bus stop right out your front door! Lone Pine Gulch Road provides access to Mount Haggin wildlife management area, Fleecer wildlife management area, and OHV trails on over 100 square miles of Forest Service property in the Burnt Mountain and Fleecer Mountain areas.
5 Bedroom Home in Ramsay - $869,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Butte police reports
Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on "ER" and "Ray Donavan," has died at age 61 after police believe she drowned in a New York river.
Police reports from this past weekend
The MHP reported that road conditions were bare and dry. Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.
Butte police reports
Butte-Silver Bow Attorney Michael Clague said the charges against Constable were dropped because the state lost track of the victim.
A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27.
Both face a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison if convicted of the most serious crimes
The first of five defendants facing charges tied to a bloody bar fight in Virginia City in July agreed Tuesday to a plea deal that included no jail time.