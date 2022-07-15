Seller is willing to credit potential buyers up to $20,000 to help buy down purchaser's interest rate!!! Stunning custom new build home near forest service access, on a paved road, with sweeping views! This 5 bedroom 3 bath home has an attached 3 car garage, and sits on just under 12 acres, with a seasonal stream. Open concept floor plan, with a beautiful master suite on the main level. The walkout basement has lots of natural light. There is a great sized family room downstairs, with 2 additional storage rooms. Ramsay school bus stop right out your front door! Lone Pine Gulch Road provides access to Mount Haggin wildlife management area, Fleecer wildlife management area, and OHV trails on over 100 square miles of Forest Service property in the Burnt Mountain and Fleecer Mountain areas.
5 Bedroom Home in Ramsay - $849,000
