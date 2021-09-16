Country living at it's best yet close to town with 4.25+/- acres and incredible views in every direction. This open concept 5 bedroom, 3 bath home built in 2007 features expansive windows and cathedral ceilings with an open concept kitchen/dining area and living room. Two bedrooms on main floor with full bath, lofted private master bedroom with full bath upstairs, and two bedrooms/one full bath in walkout basement. Main floor laundry. Partially unfinished family room and bonus room in basement to be made into a family gathering space and office, or any space that a specific buyer desires. Large deck to enjoy the beautiful sunsets and 360 degree mountain views. Landscaping, underground sprinkling, and central A/C are just a few of the many features that this property offers. Detached and over-sized 2 car garage with new concrete driveway. (Owner is in the process of subdividing land and it is approx 4.25 +/- acres)
5 Bedroom Home in Ramsay - $585,000
