5 Bedroom Home in Deer Lodge - $1,300,000

Once in a Lifetime Opportunity to own 90.67 acres parcel with great hay ground and great water rights bordering the Clark Fork River! The old Farm House has a lot of charm and warmth with its 5 bedrooms and 2 baths and the wood work... brings you back in time of the good old ranching days. There is a shop, hay-barn, and outbuildings for shelter for your animals or for storage. Owner raised Certified Weed Free Hay until this year. Most of the hay-ground is flood irrigated except appr. 10 acres which have a wheel line. Fish or float the Clark Fork River and enjoy the many Deer that make their home on this property. Some claim the old cabin was the Stagecoach stop in the olden days and the owner has started renovating it but it needs to be finished. This property offers many opportunities, be it a ranch, hay farm or...... Call today to view this unique piece of Montana.