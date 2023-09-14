This home has been thoughtfully updated upstairs and down and has a view that is unmatched. Walk through the front door into a spacious entry and vaulted living room with newly updated fireplace and surround. The living room and dining room floors were replaced in the last year, as was all carpet throughout. Fresh paint and new light fixtures update this extremely well built custom home that has overlooked the Butte Country Club Golf Course since 1979. The kitchen and breakfast area and entry have unique tile floors, beautiful cabinetry, and a gorgeous backsplash to accentuate the granite countertops. Walk out to your grill on your covered porch with stamped concrete floors that leads to your two story deck with composite decking and down to your basement patio with stamped concrete made to look like wood. The master bedroom and bath are on the main floor, with a private fireplace. There is also a second bedroom and bathroom, lots of closet space, and a large two car garage with tons of work space. When you head down to the walk out basement, you'll find a recessed family room with a beautiful fireplace, huge windows that let in tons of light, and newly redone ceiling finishes. There is an office/extra room/workout room with luxury vinyl tile floors that leads to the laundry room with included washer and dryer. On one side is a bedroom with large closets and a 3/4 bathroom with a sauna! To the other side of the family room are two more bedrooms adjoined by a sliding wall, and a large storage room. There is also a golf cart garage to be found under the porch.