Luxurious and spacious house in one of Butte's best family neighborhoods. 5 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms. The main floor design is an open concept where the Kitchen and Living Room and two Dining Area are intergraded into one large comfortable space with cathedral ceilings and plenty of natural light. This seamless space provides a sense of warmth and brings people together. The roomy Master Suite features a beautiful bathroom and 2 large walk-in closets. The full finished day-light basement features a more causal and large Family Room, two bedrooms, a full bathroom and storage room with shelving. The outside offers a front porch, a back deck that connects the Living Room and the Master Suite, flower gardens, a 24' x 24' vegetable garden, a greenhouse and a dog kennel. Connected to the three car garage is a separate 24' x 24' heated workshop. Other special characteristics are wide 4' hallways and stairwell, great storage, walk-in pantry, a sound system, and a well for irrigation.