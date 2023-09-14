Updated home in a desireable neighborhood. Close to the Butte Country Club. Main floor has been completely remodeled with new cabinets, granite countertops, flooring, paint, trim, lighting, ceiling fan and upscale appliance package. The dining room offers plenty of sunshine with direct access to the back deck for BBQ's and entertaining. A large office accommodates 'work from home', family business or a great place to get homework done, all while stay connected on the main level living area. Master bathroom has been remodeled as well. Plenty of yard to design your own landscaping personality.