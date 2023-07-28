Introducing your exquisite retreat - a magnificent five-bedroom, three-bathroom dwelling nestled on 2 acres of picturesque land just south of Butte. Meticulously crafted in 2021, this residence emanates contemporary grace, adorned with stunning modern finishes throughout. The main floor offers a thoughtfully designed arrangement featuring three spacious bedrooms and two stylish bathrooms. The chef's dream kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances and ample counter space, seamlessly merging with the open living room and dining area. Step out onto the covered deck, a walk-out oasis, to savor breathtaking views and embrace the serenity of the surrounding mountains. The lower level of this home is perfect for relaxation and entertainment. An expansive family room, complete with a built-in bar, sets the stage for cherished gatherings and memories with loved ones. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs offer both privacy and convenience for guests or family members. Further exploration reveals a versatile bonus area, ideal for an office or playroom, perfectly tailored to your lifestyle needs and desires. Outside, the property is a nature lover's paradise, offering 360 degrees of awe-inspiring mountain views. The beautiful landscape, complemented by underground sprinklers, creates a tranquil and inviting ambiance. Indulge in delightful open-air dining and relaxation on the covered patio, or escape to the expansive private patio for an immersive outdoor experience in utter seclusion. Stay connected with ease, thanks to the included Starlink satellite dish and two routers, ensuring fast and reliable internet access for work and leisure. For utmost comfort, this home is equipped with air conditioning, providing respite during warm summer days and maintaining a pleasant indoor climate year-round. The bedrooms are enhanced with blackout shades, guaranteeing restful nights and maximum privacy. With a three-car attached garage, there's ample space for vehicles and extra storage, adding further convenience to your daily life. Boasting an ideal location and a thoughtful layout, this home is sure to exceed your expectations. Contact me today to schedule a private tour!