Well kept house with Great views of the highland mountains and also over looks the city of Butte mt. Almost 2 acres of partially fenced yard. Well landscaped with trees and grass. It has a mostly brick exterior and a newer metal roof. Set up well for a low exterior maintenance. Nice big window in the living areas to let in light and also to see the views that are in all directions. The interior of the house is very open with several large areas to entertain guests. The kitchen is very large with a very nice pantry/closet area. There is plenty of room for office space that is separate from the rest of the house.
5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $600,000
