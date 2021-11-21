Beautiful remodeled family home with great views of the East Ridge and Town. Located in the Hillcrest School District. 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 family rooms, laundry room, landscaped yard with multiple gardens, patio, and 2 car attached garage. Plenty of space to entertain and ready for its new family! Easy access to all areas of town. Make your appointment to see it today! Listing agent is related to seller.
5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $595,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman charged with negligent homicide for allegedly driving a pickup with a Butte man on the running board and then running over him pleaded…
A Carroll College football player was arrested after a crash that killed a fellow student and injured another female early Friday morning near Interstate 15 and Cedar Street, authorities said.
Uptown chase
A Butte man who was accused of brutally beating a man and then raping a woman in the same apartment has been sentenced to 10 years at Montana …
A 19-year-old Clancy man who played football for Montana Tech admitted Thursday that he raped two women in Butte last year.
An Anaconda man has been charged with felony vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.
Midnight chase
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced Tuesday two additional COVID-19 deaths in Butte-Silver Bow: an individual in their 50s, the o…
There was dust in the wind Tuesday but it had zip to do with that morbid song by Kansas.
Given that recreational marijuana sales will be legal in much of Montana starting in January, Butte-Silver Bow’s top official says the local g…