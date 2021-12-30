Beautiful remodeled family home with great views of the East Ridge and Town. Located in the Hillcrest School District. 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 family rooms, laundry room, landscaped yard with multiple gardens, patio, and 2 car attached garage. Plenty of space to entertain and ready for its new family! Easy access to all areas of town. Make your appointment to see it today! Listing agent is related to seller.
5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $585,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An attempted sexual assault allegedly occurred Thursday night at the Silver Bow Homes.
Nothing in my three decades as a photojournalist could have prepared me for the gut punch I got on the morning of December 2 as I crested the hill before Seilstad’s cattle sheds on Highway 81, about seven miles east of this town.
Brian Solan hopes the Deer Lodge man who poached a bighorn ram last month in the Highland Mountains will join ongoing efforts to sustain the H…
A woman was shot in the arm during an altercation with law enforcement late Tuesday night in Deer Lodge.
Firefighters faced sub-freezing temperatures that caused their equipment to ice up Wednesday morning as they battled a fire at a four-unit apartment building in Ennis, Madison County officials said.
Car-hauler wreck in icy conditions Thursday morning sends Mercedes SUVs rolling around I-90.
Law enforcement agencies around Montana say following a generation of medical marijuana, they’re prepared for cannabis-centered interactions with the public.
Have you had enough of Christmas features? Well, don’t worry — this is the last one for 2021 — but keep in mind, there’s always next year!