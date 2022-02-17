Fantastic Butte home in a fantastic location! Super views of the Eastridge and Highlands. Sweet neighborhood that is close to everything. Lovely open floorplan on the main floor featuring vaulted ceilings and real hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms total on the main floor, as well as 2 full baths. Primary suite on the main floor featuring a spacious walk in closet, and designated bath. Fully finished basement features an amazing living room space, and 2 additional bedrooms. Nice level yard, complete with shed, firepit and underground sprinklers. Central A/C was just installed last year! Washer and dryer included. This home is completely move in ready, just unpack and enjoy! Call Carrie at 406-531-5691, or your real estate professional for more info on this great home!
5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $540,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Montana issued 59,395 deer/elk licenses to nonresidents, Skyline Sportsmen's Association finds.
Editor's note: This letter from former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot to GOP National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is published with the author's…
The designation is "the most serious deficiency type" that carries serious sanctions for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.
A group of tenants hopes to join a state lawsuit alleging that money from an apartment complex in Butte has been unlawfully used to pay for an American Legion Post hall, among other things.
The state has suspended the insurance license of Butte bail bondsman Jay Steven Hubber, who has been charged in a man’s shooting death that oc…