5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $499,000

Gorgeous newer built house on the flats, without HOA fees. It has 5 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, a formal living room, an eat-in kitchen, tiled sunroom leading to the backyard patio, double car garage. This home has been well-cared for, it has been pet & smoke free. It has a spacious entryway that includes a large coat closet with an open main floor living area that includes a perfect kitchen for entertaining, a large walk-in pantry & a well-lit formal dining room. The neutral clean colors of this home makes it an open canvas for you to put your own creative spin on it. There is plenty of natural light throughout. Having 2 floors and a basement, everyone has a space for themselves. The basement has extra space you can turn into a family room, a work-out room or a craft area. This home boasts a large yard with an underground sprinkling system, mature trees & custom landscaping. The maintainability of the yard allows you to take in the beautiful views right from your back patio.