5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $499,000

  • Updated
No HOA! 4.2 Acres all set for Montana living. Minutes from Butte. Easy access off a well maintained road, this parcel is mainly fenced. The house is perfectly situated offering peace and serenity in this quiet area. The home has five bedrooms and two half bathrooms, South facing large window and two fireplaces. Large garage and the original home stead on the property.

