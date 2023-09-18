Welcome to your dream home located in a well sought after neighborhood, close to Hillcrest Elementary that offers the perfect blend of comfort, space, and convenience. This spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bath residence boasts a range of desirable features with updated flooring, stainless steel appliances, jetted tub and more. The fully finished basement adds an extra layer of living space that could be ideal for a recreational room, home theater, gym, office, etc. The basement features egress windows that bring in natural light along with a pellet stove for those cozy winter movie nights. The basement boasts 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a laundry room and an extra storage room. The spacious two-car garage with work bench and a 10x20 storage shed that provides the perfect solution for outdoor equipment, tools, or seasonal items freeing up valuable space within the home and garage.