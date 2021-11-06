Recently remodeled from top to bottom. This home sits on a corner lot. It has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Open concept. This property has been meticulously maintained with great attention to detail. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor, along with easy access to the laundry. The family room downstairs is a great area for having guest and the two bedrooms also make a convenient area for company to stay. The on-demand hot water system ensures you will have enough hot water to operate the home efficiently. The 2 car detached garage gives you plenty of room for your vehicles. Along with the outside sprinkler system, you never have to worry about watering the lawn on those hot summer days. There is also a concert RV pad. This is a must see property!
5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities have released the names of two teenagers who were killed in a crash in Powell County early Saturday morning that left two others injured.
Two teenagers from the region died early Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle that failed to negotiate a sharp curve in Powell County.
Prosecutors want a Butte man sentenced to 30 years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old girl multiple times before she was reported as …
Brian Doherty is stepping down as Butte-Silver Bow’s fire chief later this month and taking a job at NorthWestern Energy, ending a 24-year car…
With a gun pointed at a desk clerk, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, an armed robbery took place at America’s Best Value Inn in Rocker.
A western Montana woman has been charged with deliberate homicide after Lake County officials said it appeared she intentionally struck a woman with her car, killing her.
After months of debate and public input, including outcries for change, Butte-Silver Bow Commissioners have decided to reduce a 12-day window …
Sixty-nine years after they were constructed and 15 years since they were last useful, concrete curbs to accommodate ice and hold up rink boar…
Did you know that at one time Hennessy’s had its own publication distributed to its customers?