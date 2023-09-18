Constructed in 1997, this beautiful 5 bedroom/2 bathroom home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in uptown Butte with amazing views! There are three bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs with an open kitchen and family room. Lots of space for a large table in the dining area. Downstairs has been recently finished with an additional 2 bedrooms and another bathroom. Custom bar and an additional family room, round out the basement. This home offers a one car attached garage, under ground sprinklers and lots of storage!