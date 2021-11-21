Recently remodeled from top to bottom. This home sits on a corner lot. It has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Open concept. This property has been meticulously maintained with great attention to detail. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor, along with easy access to the laundry. The family room downstairs is a great area for having guest and the two bedrooms also make a convenient area for company to stay. The on-demand hot water system ensures you will have enough hot water to operate the home efficiently. The 2 car detached garage gives you plenty of room for your vehicles. Along with the outside sprinkler system, you never have to worry about watering the lawn on those hot summer days. There is also a concert RV pad. This is a must see property!
5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $379,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman charged with negligent homicide for allegedly driving a pickup with a Butte man on the running board and then running over him pleaded…
A Carroll College football player was arrested after a crash that killed a fellow student and injured another female early Friday morning near Interstate 15 and Cedar Street, authorities said.
Uptown chase
A Butte man who was accused of brutally beating a man and then raping a woman in the same apartment has been sentenced to 10 years at Montana …
A 19-year-old Clancy man who played football for Montana Tech admitted Thursday that he raped two women in Butte last year.
An Anaconda man has been charged with felony vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.
Midnight chase
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced Tuesday two additional COVID-19 deaths in Butte-Silver Bow: an individual in their 50s, the o…
There was dust in the wind Tuesday but it had zip to do with that morbid song by Kansas.
Given that recreational marijuana sales will be legal in much of Montana starting in January, Butte-Silver Bow’s top official says the local g…