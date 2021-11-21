5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $379,000

Recently remodeled from top to bottom. This home sits on a corner lot. It has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Open concept. This property has been meticulously maintained with great attention to detail. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor, along with easy access to the laundry. The family room downstairs is a great area for having guest and the two bedrooms also make a convenient area for company to stay. The on-demand hot water system ensures you will have enough hot water to operate the home efficiently. The 2 car detached garage gives you plenty of room for your vehicles. Along with the outside sprinkler system, you never have to worry about watering the lawn on those hot summer days. There is also a concert RV pad. This is a must see property!