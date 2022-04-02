5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $369,000

Look no further, this newly updated 5 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is ready to be yours. The main floor features a spacious living room, an updated kitchen finished with granite countertops, a dining area, family room, a large bedroom boasting an ensuite, and a second full bathroom. Make your way upstairs to two bedrooms, a half bathroom, and an extra living space/play area. Downstairs features two additional bedrooms, one non-conforming that can be used as a spacious family room. Outside you will find a beautiful yard with underground sprinklers and an oversized two-car garage with additional off-street parking. The covered patio off the garage is perfect for the backyard entertainer. This well cared for home has new flooring throughout as well as many other updates and is ready for new owners. Call today to schedule a tour!