Look no further, this newly updated 5 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is ready to be yours. The main floor features a spacious living room, an updated kitchen finished with granite countertops, a dining area, family room, a large bedroom boasting an ensuite, and a second full bathroom. Make your way upstairs to two bedrooms, a half bathroom, and an extra living space/play area. Downstairs features two additional bedrooms, one non-conforming that can be used as a spacious family room. Outside you will find a beautiful yard with underground sprinklers and an oversized two-car garage with additional off-street parking. The covered patio off the garage is perfect for the backyard entertainer. This well cared for home has new flooring throughout as well as many other updates and is ready for new owners. Call today to schedule a tour!
5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $369,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As of Monday afternoon, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement has four new officers. The new recruits are Blake Kraus, Tylor Doherty, Connor Miller…
Butte police officers were kept busy Friday night as several disturbances were reported near the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel at Stodden Park.
The state transportation department has settled with a now-shuttered Butte construction company for half a million dollars after the company said its business was blackballed on the state website.
A man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in a house on Grand Avenue in Butte last June pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide on Thursday.
Kaylin Janna Spindler, 19, of Butte, along with an unnamed 17-year-old girl, were arrested late Sunday night for reportedly assaulting a 20-ye…
A Butte teenager charged with attempted deliberate homicide for stabbing another male teen several times outside the Butte Civic Center has pl…
The county’s plans to demolish a long-vacant, crumbling building in Uptown Butte have expanded to include two adjacent buildings on East Park …
The fishing photos from British Columbia prove that the hard-working family physician knew how to set a hook.