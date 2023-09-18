Welcome to our listing on 3015 Richardson St. this 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Home features two bedrooms in the top floor, one bedroom on the main floor, and tow legal bedrooms in the basement. Bathroom on the upper floor features a large clawfoot bathtub, with ample space. Yard is fenced with underground sprinklers and lilac bushes that offer ultimate privacy. Oversized 2 car garage will stay comfortable year round due to being fully insulated and a new roof that was placed in 2022. Great off-street parking in the back of house, for all your extra toys also a wonderful entertaining patio space. This spacious and well-maintained home offers comfortable living and plenty of room from the top to the bottom, home is equipped with a pellet stove which is a wonderful secondary heat source. The kitchen features modern appliances and tile, ample counter space, a 61 bottle wine fridge, and plenty of storage for all of your culinary needs.