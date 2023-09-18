Welcome to this exquisite five-bedroom, two-bathroom home nestled on an expansive property spanning three lots. As you approach, you're immediately greeted by the charm of a classic brick fireplace, hinting at the warmth and comfort that await within. Step inside and discover a world of modern conveniences and thoughtful design. The stainless steel appliances in the kitchen gleam under the soft glow of pendant lights, creating a perfect setting for culinary adventures. With an inviting eat-in area, this kitchen becomes the heart of the home – a place where meals and memories are shared. Beyond the main level, the surprises continue with a fully finished basement that beckons you to unwind and entertain. The family room offers a haven for relaxation, while the built-in bar adds a touch of sophistication, making it an ideal space for hosting gatherings and celebrations. The basement isn't just for entertainment – it also boasts two bedrooms and an additional bathroom, providing a private oasis for guests or family members seeking solitude. A dedicated storage/craft room ensures that every hobby and necessity has its own place, promoting an organized and clutter-free lifestyle. Step outside, and you'll be greeted by an over-sized double car garage that offers both protection for your vehicles and room for additional storage. The meticulously landscaped yard benefits from underground sprinkling, ensuring a lush and vibrant outdoor space all year round. And let's not forget the distinctive metal roof, which not only provides durability but also adds a touch of contemporary flair to the home's aesthetic. In summary, this property seamlessly blends spacious living with modern amenities and a touch of luxury. Whether you're seeking a cozy evening by the fireplace, a vibrant gathering with friends, or a quiet retreat, this five-bedroom gem offers it all – and more – in the heart of its welcoming embrace.