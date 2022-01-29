 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $210,000

Looking for a spacious home in Uptown Butte with large bedrooms? Here it is! This home features updated floors throughout, a huge living area with a fireplace, 1 bedroom and 1 updated bathroom on the main floor and 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. Conveniently located close to Montana Technological University, walking trails, and several local shops and restaurants, this home is ready for new owners! Call today to schedule your private showing.

