Absolutely gorgeous custom home on 11 cross fenced acres. The exterior has many unique features, including a riding arena, tack barn, 3 stall horse barn with covered outdoor paddocks, big yard with many trees and well established landscaping, a large patio, decks to enjoy the 360 degree views, a fire pit, and play area. Inside you'll find a custom kitchen with Mennonite cabinetry, a gigantic island with seating for four, double ovens, and so much storage! The views inside don't disappoint either, as the many windows and glass doors to the outside living areas bring in tons of light. There is a wood fireplace in the massive living room with blue pine tongue and groove ceilings, and a half bath for your guests. The master suite with its own deck has a propane fireplace and double closets, as well as a jetted tub and large tile shower. The walk out basement has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large family room with theatre lighting, and a covered patio. This is an amazing home!
5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $1,300,000
