Are you looking for a high-end home located in a desirable neighborhood, with its own park and near an elementary school? Take a look at this custom built 5 bed 4 1/2 bath home that boasts an attached oversized 3 car garage with heated floors and an additional massive garage on the property that can be accessed through 2 secure electronic gates. Both garages are heated and are plumbed with hot and cold hose bibs, floor drains that include a sand/oil separator, pressure washer and air compressor connections and space for all your tools and toys! Nice landscaped yard, basketball court, RV/trailer parking, a covered patio that is plumbed for a gas fire place and barbeque that will make for great backyard get togethers! Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, gas fireplace, granite capped windows, laundry/craft room, huge family room with an amazing bar, game area, storage/gun/safe rooms. You name it, this home has it! You will fall in love with this home and all it has to offer!
5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $1,200,000
