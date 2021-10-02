5 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $450,000

Built in 2010, this stunning home, on nearly 2 spacious acres, brags more than 3570 square feet of living space including 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, large kitchen, living room, a family room and laundry/mud room. A huge wrap around deck takes in the expansive views in every direction. The 30 X 32 shop garage offers plenty of space for all your toys and features an additional half bath. There is a fenced in yard and smaller fenced enclosure with a deluxe chicken coop. Located close to Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Georgetown Lake, Discovery Ski Mountain, Old Works Golf Course and all recreation. This is the best deal out there today so don't wait.