This is a one of a kind property nestled on the mountainside. It's private and pristine, frequented by Montana Wildlife. A custom log home and 3,000 square foot shop sit on 40 acres backed up to Wildlife Fish & Game. The landscape is picturesque, serene, yet magnificent, meticulously maintained over the years. Apples, pears, currants and blueberries spot the mountainside. Water is abundant, with 2 springs and a pond. It's place where you can find solitude and adventure, recreation just out the back door. The 5 bedroom 3 bath cabin is built with 10 inch tongue and groove Douglas fir logs and a lifetime warrantied metal shingle roof. Solid, quality craftsmanship can be seen throughout; custom kitchen cabinets, sub-zero appliances, and handcrafted woodwork to name just a few. The shop includes a full wood working set up as well as an auto-mechanics pit. Just up the road from Fairmont Hot Springs Golf and Resort and within 15 minutes of all amenities, this truly is the Montana Dream