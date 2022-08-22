Tommy Mellott inks NIL deal with HOLO to support 988 Project

I Love This Life Foundation Director and HOLO Brand CEO Luc Swensson announced in a Monday press release an NIL partnership with Montana State QB Tommy Mellott.

Through his HOLO brand clothing company, Swensson and Mellott have created a product and awareness campaign for the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Hotline.

Luc Swensson is a senior in high school in Boise, Idaho.

“Having Tommy support the 988 project and my foundation is just incredible,” said Swensson in the release. “As part of my school assembly program, I talk to kids about the importance of role models and dreaming big. Having a person like Tommy join me in this mission just strengthens that message”.

“Tommy Mellott might just be the top role model in the State of Montana, and I’m so proud to have him believe in my work.” Mellott, a sophomore quarterback from Butte, said. “Having the opportunity to partner up with Luc and the HOLO Brand was a no-brainer for me.”

“I remember struggling through high school as well, but I was lucky enough to have such supportive people in my life.” Mellott agrees that mental health is critical to the growth of today’s youth. “When I had the opportunity to talk with him and hear his story and his mission, I wanted to help any way I could.”