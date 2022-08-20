Saturday football fun: Butte Central hits field for Maroon-and-White game

BUTTE - The sun shined bright over Alumni Coliseum’s Bob Green Field on Saturday morning as the Butte Central Catholic football took turf for their annual Maroon-and-White game.

Head coach Don Peoples, Jr., and his coaching staff had the opportunity to look at their 2022 program in front of friends and family.

The two-hour session featured 7-on-7, scouting drills, and a live session.

Justus McGee, Kyle Holter, and Dougie Peoples each had two interceptions in the defensive drills.

In the offensive sessions, the quarterbacks were sharp, as Jack Keely and Rye Doherty connected on several solid passes. Both quarterbacks hit Holter, Peoples, Eric Loos, Zane Moodry, and Jake Tausher with crisp passes. In addition, Konnor Porchervina ran solid out of the backfield, with quick breaks and cuts that kept the defense off balance.

“We had a lot of positives. We had a number of experienced players that showed some really good things,” Peoples said. “Inevitably, in intrasquad games, things show up that you need to get better at.”

The Maroons are still putting their finished product on the field and will do so ahead of their Friday night matchup against Polson at Alumni Coliseum. However, Central made great strides over the past week.

“Today, it was a controlled scrimmage, but it still gave us that feel of playing 11-on-11 football,” Peoples said. “We’re still in the process of getting in shape and getting ready to play both ways in a football game on Friday night is coming out.”

The focus turns to Monday, continuing the build-up to the Polson game. While systems continue to be implemented and finalized, the Maroons set their course for the week.

“The first 8-10 days of practice, there is a little more patience involved,” Peoples said. “Now, it’s game week. The little mistakes that you make against a team like Polson, or anyone on our schedule, that will prevent you from winning. We (as a staff) will be more demanding. Higher tempos, higher expectations, and a little higher intensity.”