Montana Western volleyball falls in season opener at No. 3 Bellevue College

CALDWELL, Idaho - The Montana Western volleyball team fell to the number three ranked Bellevue College in the season opener tonight after a hard fought game.

The Breakdown

The Bulldogs fell in three sets to Bellevue College on Thursday at the College of Idaho Preseason Tournament. KayLee Kopp led the Bulldogs with 8 kills and added 12 digs.

Montana Western (0-1-0) dropped sets, 20-25, 21-25, and 18-25 to Bellevue (1-0-0).

How It Happened

The opening set saw the Bulldogs stay within arm's reach of the Bruins trailing only by a few points. After a kill by Jazi Smith and two Bruin errors, the score was tied up at 18. The Bulldogs fought back and forth to tie the score up at 20, but were unable to score for the remainder of the game.

During the second set, the Bulldogs came out with a vengeance and were able to take an 18-12 lead. A 10-2 run by the Bruins then gave them their first lead of the game. The Bulldogs then tied it up at 20. After battling it out to snag a lone point following a kill from Kopp, the Bruins proved to be too much for the Bulldogs who then fell 21-25.

In the third set, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 4-1 lead after a pair of kills from Jordan Olson that helped to jumpstart the opening rally. Kopp added two kills to help keep the score closely tied at 6. The Bulldogs fought back and forth trading points until it was tied at 12. Back-to-back kills by Morgan Stenger pushed the lead to two for the Bulldogs before a string of errors gave the Bruins their first lead of the game at 15-16. The Bruins continued in their late rally fashion to finish the game 18-25.

Notables

The Bulldogs opened up the season with #3 ranked Bellevue and battled tough throughout the match.

Kopp led the Bulldogs with 8 kills and 12 digs.

Stenger added 7 kills.

Kaylee Fritz totaled 26 assists helping the Bulldogs tack on a total of 32 kills in the game.

Kelsey Goddard, Smith, and Kopp tallied 35 digs combined in the match.

Up next

The Bulldogs look to bounce back tomorrow for their two-game slate in Caldwell as they continue to battle through the preseason tournament. They face off with College of Idaho at 1 p.m. MST and with the University of Saint Katherine (Calif.) at 5 p.m. MST.