Montana Tech volleyball finishes Big Sky Volleyball Challenge with 3-1 mark

BUTTE – The No. 13 Montana Tech Oredigger volleyball team fell to No. 9 Viterbo University 3-1 at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge season opener on Thursday.

The Orediggers took the first set but lost the last three 25-19, 23-25, 22-25, 21-25.

Tech led Viterbo in kills 46-42 and in hitting percentage 66-63.

Maureen Jessop led the team with 13 kills, followed by Olivia Muir and Taylor Henley with 11 kills each.

Kenzie Winker led Viterbo with nine kills.

Alexis Umland and Henley each had six blocks.

Roslyn Zent led with 36 assists.

Montana Tech started day two (Friday) of the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge with a victory over Cornerstone (Mich.) in a sweep 25-14, 25-23, 27-25.

The Orediggers hit for .210 with 36 kills while the Eagles had 40 kills and hit for .070.

Maureen Jessop led the Orediggers with 10 kills. Olivia Muir had nine kills.

Roslyn Zent had 31 assists for the Orediggers.

Rylie Walters led Cornerstone with 13 kills.

No. 13 Montana Tech swept Bushnell winning their second match of the day at the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge. The Orediggers downed the Beacons 25-22, 25-13, 25-22.

The Orediggers led in kills 31-30 and finished with a .143 hitting percentage.

Maureen Jessop led the team in kills with 11 and finished hitting .106.

Taylor Henley and Olivia Muir had seven kills each. Henley had six blocks.

Leah Agost led the Beacons with 10 kills.

No. 13 Montana Tech finished the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge On Saturday with a 3-1 victory over (RV) Vanguard 25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 26-24.

The Orediggers finished the tournament 3-1 which opened the 2022 season.

Tech jumped out to a quick two set lead before dropping the third to Vanguard. The Orediggers held off a late ral

The Orediggers led the Lions in kills 67-48 and their best hitting percentage of the tournament finishing with a .212.

Tech had 15 total blocks.

Maureen Jessop had her best game of the tournament with 22 kills and a .314 hitting percentage. Jessop had just six errors on 51 attempts.

Taylor Henley had seven kills and Alexis Umland finished with six. Umland finished with three solo blocks and six block assists.

Roslyn Zentz had 41 assists.

Delaney Hill led Vanguard with 11 kills and a .192 hitting percentage.

The Orediggers are in Great Falls next weekend for the Electric City Invitation hosted by the University of Providence.