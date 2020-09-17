Butte High to allow more fans at home football games

BUTTE — On the eve of Butte High football’s 2020 home opener, measures were taken to ensure that Naranche Stadium will be a little more populated when the Bulldogs host Kalispell Glacier under Friday night lights.

On Thursday afternoon, Butte-Silver Bow County Health Officer Karen Sullivan signed off an a revised spectator policy that will allow each suited up home player to have four people in attendance while each suited up visiting player will be permitted to have two people in attendance. A limited number of Butte High seniors will be allowed to attend as well, though the specific limit hasn't yet been set. Naranche's student section has a capacity of 200.

In a school district news release, Butte Athletic Director Chuck Merrifield said that "everyone will be social-distanced, masked up and we will have no crossover between sections."

The updated fan policy will more than triple the number of potential spectators as the original allowed just two fans per home player and no visiting fans. The maximum number of home spectators will now be 280 and the maximum number of visiting team fans will be approximately 120. The listed stadium capacity at Naranche is 7,200.