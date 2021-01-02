Butte High School winter teams begin unique 2021 season

“We’ve got a good mix of older kids and younger kids returning from last year,” said Johnston. “The whole group has been really good this year, just being able to slow down the past few weeks. Basically, everyone’s doing well and that’s very important with this different season.”

Practice began early in December, and the first competition will be a head-to-head duel against Hellgate High School (Missoula) on Saturday. After the duel with Hellgate, most events will host more than two schools, according to Johnston.

Swimming

The Butte High School swimming program has taken on a rebuild year in one of the most unique seasons the team will ever face. Head coach Lynn Schrader, in her eighteenth year at Butte High School, will guide her team through virtual meets all season.

Multiple honor-winning seniors graduated last season, which was one of the most fruitful in the team's history. With 24 swimmers across all levels, Schrader said the season will be full of new experiences and challenges.

"This year we're kind of building a base again and we have to do it through all-virtual meets," Schrader said. "The meet manager sets up the computer and my kids will swim in Butte, and the other teams will swim at their pool."