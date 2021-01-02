Butte girls basketball routs Big Sky in front of limited fans to open season

BUTTE — While the game itself was a lopsided affair, the girls season opener between Big Sky and Butte served as an example of what basketball will look like this season.
Limited fans and family members supported their teams at the Butte Civic Center on Saturday afternoon, where the Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 70-36.
“There’s plenty of space and I really appreciate everyone doing all they can,” Michenna George, a Big Sky parent said at halftime. “I love that the kids have the opportunity to play and we have the opportunity to watch.”
“Well, this is better than watching basketball at home, look at all the space I’ve got! They’re doing a really good job,” Steven McClanahan, a Butte parent said from the stands.
With Butte fans on one side of the civic center and Big Sky fans on the other, play on the floor below started out sloppy for both teams. The Eagles appeared rusty, turning the ball over and committing fouls early.
The Bulldogs found success in their full-court defense, as it resulted in layups, open outside looks and trips to the free throw line. Ashley Olsen (Butte) finished with 13 points and was a consistent paint presence on both sides of the ball.
"The press will be our focus when we can and it really worked today," said Bulldogs head coach Maury Cook. "We've got some great speed on this team. There's a standard we live up to and its not what the scoreboard says, its how we execute."
Meanwhile, the Eagles struggled from both the floor and the free throw line. When they beat the full-court press, the Bulldogs would fall back into a zone defense, which often led to missed free throws or a contested outside shot for the Eagles.
Corbyn Sandau (Big Sky) was a bright spot for the Eagles offensively and finished with 13 points. According to Big Sky coach Jordan Featherman, his team was happy to be back on the floor despite the loss.
"It's nice to be here, we were running on a blacktop in 90 degree heat this summer. For the girls to finally be here and be able to play it's a victory quiet honestly," Featherman said. "There was a little bit of rust, but it was also just playing someone else after so long."
Audrey Hale finished with eight points for the Eagles, while Grace Bunnell and Avari Batt had five points. As a team, the Eagles went 10-for-18 from the free throw line.
Once the Bulldogs had built a lead, Maury said his team came to him and asked to switch up the defense. He took the team's word and ran a half-court zone in the fourth quarter, which proved equally as difficult to beat as the press.
"We understand our speed and once our team got a taste of the run, they put it into another gear and it was off to the races," Maury said.
The Bulldogs' outside shooting picked up late in the first half, fueled perhaps by Emmarie Richards' three-point make from well beyond the arc just before halftime. Richards finished with eight points.
MacKenzie Tutty led the Bulldogs with 21 points on three three-pointers and had a dominant second quarter. She said she was very happy that her team was able to show what they have been working towards for months.
"I'm glad we played together. We shared the ball well and we aren't selfish," Tutty said. "I just hope we don't have any delays with COVID because we just want to get all our games in and finish pretty well."
The Big Sky Eagles will travel to Kalispell to face Glacier on Thursday. Featherman said his team will return to practice on Monday and looks forward to improving as the season progresses.
Four seniors were injured for the Eagles last year, so team chemistry may be lower than it could be afters a few reps. Points were not easy to come by for the Eagles on Saturday, so shot-making could be a focus ahead of the Glacier game.
"Glacier is a big, physical team and we'll have to work our butts off against them," Featherman said. "But overall, I'm happy with the effort today, we'll just keep growing."
The Bulldogs will travel to Helena on Tuesday to face Capital. Maury said his team will focus on execution this week, but took time to acknowledge how special the opportunity to play games has been.
"Unfortunately girls basketball doesn't have a huge following already, which is sad. The girls get the shorter end of that when it comes to fans," Maury said.