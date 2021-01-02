Butte girls basketball routs Big Sky in front of limited fans to open season

Meanwhile, the Eagles struggled from both the floor and the free throw line. When they beat the full-court press, the Bulldogs would fall back into a zone defense, which often led to missed free throws or a contested outside shot for the Eagles.

Corbyn Sandau (Big Sky) was a bright spot for the Eagles offensively and finished with 13 points. According to Big Sky coach Jordan Featherman, his team was happy to be back on the floor despite the loss.

"It's nice to be here, we were running on a blacktop in 90 degree heat this summer. For the girls to finally be here and be able to play it's a victory quiet honestly," Featherman said. "There was a little bit of rust, but it was also just playing someone else after so long."

Audrey Hale finished with eight points for the Eagles, while Grace Bunnell and Avari Batt had five points. As a team, the Eagles went 10-for-18 from the free throw line.

Once the Bulldogs had built a lead, Maury said his team came to him and asked to switch up the defense. He took the team's word and ran a half-court zone in the fourth quarter, which proved equally as difficult to beat as the press.

"We understand our speed and once our team got a taste of the run, they put it into another gear and it was off to the races," Maury said.