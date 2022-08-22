Copper Game tickets on sale Monday, August 29

BUTTE – Individual game tickets for the 2022 Copper Game presented by Rocky Mountain Credit Union go on sale on Monday, August 29 at 10 a.m. MST.

The Montana Tech Orediggers host Carroll College in the home opener at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd.

Additionally, the limited-edition Copper Game shirts are on sale now at Universal Athletics located at 3544 Harrison Ave.

Season tickets and tailgate spots will continue to be sold until August 29. Premium Reserved tickets in the green seat backs are $140 per seat and Bench Reserved season tickets are $90. All Sport Passes which include tickets to football, volleyball and basketball are $200 each and only $50 for each additional family member. All Sport Passes are General Admission only.

Season Tailgate spots in the SSC lot are $250 per spot and are only available for season ticket holders. Tailgate spots for visitors will be available the day of the game for $50 on south HPER field. Tailgate entrances open at 10:30 a.m.

Tailgating is limited to cars, trucks, vans, and motorhomes. 5th wheel campers, trailers, etc. will not be allowed due to limited spacing and campus safety protocols.

For season tickets and to buy a season tailgate spot for $250 please call 406-496-4105 or email Orediggers@mtech.edu.

Single game tickets will be available for purchase through the Butte Civic Center Box Office starting on the Monday of the next home game at 10 a.m. by calling 406-497-6401 or by going online to https://tickets.butteciviccenter.com/.