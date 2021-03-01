Carroll wins third Frontier Conference Tournament Championship in four years with victory over Montana Western (copy)

For the game, neither team shot better than 40 percent despite Carroll’s quick start, but the Saints did out-rebound Western 46-27 overall and 17-7 on the offensive glass. Pickens helped the Saints hold a 10-point advantage on points in the paint at 28-18 and Carroll converted its slew of offensive boards into 21 second chance points.

With what will go down as Carroll’s 10th-straight win, the Saints also finished off the regular season and tournament title sweep, a feat they last accomplished during the 2017-18 season. The Saints also moved to 11-0 inside the PE Center this season and will now have to wait until the NAIA Selection Show on Thursday to find out their National Tournament seeding and next opponent after locking up an automatic bid with a win on Monday.

Until then, it will be all about celebrating for a Carroll team that has checked off two of the three items on its to-do list this season. Next box to check: national title.

“I don’t know that I’ll ever coach a better group of kids, and not just as players, but as people,” Sayers said. “Their commitment to our school and program and to me, is second to none. I hope they all come back, but if they don’t, I hope this is a year that is memorable as it can be because they deserve it. Couldn’t be more proud of them and it was just really special to be able to share that ceremony, cut down those nets, hold up that trophy, with just our group.”

