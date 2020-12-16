Montana Tech men's basketball finally hits the floor, beats Carroll College in conference opener

BUTTE — Frontier Conference play opened at Kelvin Sampson Court with the typical music and pregame introductions, but no fans saw the 82-62 Oredigger victory over Carroll College in person.
Before Wednesday night, neither team had played a game since late November. The rust, inexperience and excitement showed in the poor passing displays by both teams.
"The big struggle for us is developing that chemistry," Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. "I felt like the first five minutes of the game we kind of lost our focus and played disorganized. I think a big part of that, though, was just being excited to play a game."
Both teams finished with just 11 assists. The Saints turned the ball over 14 times while the Orediggers (1-2 overall, 1-0 Frontier Conference) were not much better, giving the ball away 13 times.
Montana Tech senior Sindou Diallo ignited the Orediggers early with a breakaway dunk in the first half. Diallo, who played 33 minutes on Wednesday, shot 57% from the field and finished with 19 points.
"He's constant energy, that's the best way to put it," Hiatt said. "Like we saw, when he plays like that the rest of the team gets better. He's a fantastic talent and also just a fantastic human being, just a great person all around."
Despite the 20-point differential on the scoreboard, the Saints (2-2, 0-1) remained in the game until late in the second half. They trailed by only five at halftime, but the Orediggers' three-point shooting and balanced offensive game became too much for the Saints.
Shamrock Campbell led the Saints in scoring with 24 points, 12 of which came from the 3-point line. Brendan Temple also had an efficient game, finishing with 16 points.
The Saints were out-rebounded 36-23 by Montana Tech. Coach Hiatt said that rebounding was a focus in the locker room during halftime, and believed that rebounding was the key difference-maker in the win.
"Our last outing a couple weeks ago we played a very aggressive team that attacked the paint, but we were passive," said Hiatt. "So we made a definitive effort to attack the interior, get to the foul line and rebound the ball and I think we did that tonight."
The Orediggers played a much more aggressive second half, thanks in large part to big man Taylor England. England led the Orediggers in scoring and finished with a double-double via 20 points and 15 rebounds.
England said he was happy with how he performed, but also noticed the rust acknowledged by coach Hiatt, citing missed layups and transition play as areas to focus on.
England also acknowledged the state of the Carroll-Tech rivalry, which according to England is alive and well.
"This rivalry will always be this way," England said. "I'm a Helena kid so I'll always have a chip on my shoulder because they didn't want me to play there...but we just beat Carroll by 20 and it will always be as competitive as this."
Another glaring stat from the game was the differential between 3-point percentages. The Orediggers shot 43.8% from downtown while the Saints finished shooting just 29.2% from long range.
Markieth Brown Jr. also had a solid game for the Orediggers, with 15 points and three assists, making both of his free throw attempts. Bridger Larson finished with eight points and four rebounds.
"Our guys have done a great job taking care of themselves and understanding it's a big picture thing," Hiatt said. "I think its just taken our guys a little bit of time emotionally to find a rhythm that you already have gotten in abnormal season. I'm happy with where we are."
Montana Tech is scheduled to face Montana Western in Dillon on December 30, giving the Orediggers 14 days to perfect their schemes before facing the Bulldogs. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and will be live streamed on Montana Tech's athletics website.
Carroll College will play at Dickinson State on Saturday at 7 p.m. That game will be live streamed as well.
