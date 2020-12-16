Montana Tech men's basketball finally hits the floor, beats Carroll College in conference opener

BUTTE — Frontier Conference play opened at Kelvin Sampson Court with the typical music and pregame introductions, but no fans saw the 82-62 Oredigger victory over Carroll College in person.

Before Wednesday night, neither team had played a game since late November. The rust, inexperience and excitement showed in the poor passing displays by both teams.

"The big struggle for us is developing that chemistry," Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. "I felt like the first five minutes of the game we kind of lost our focus and played disorganized. I think a big part of that, though, was just being excited to play a game."

Both teams finished with just 11 assists. The Saints turned the ball over 14 times while the Orediggers (1-2 overall, 1-0 Frontier Conference) were not much better, giving the ball away 13 times.

Montana Tech senior Sindou Diallo ignited the Orediggers early with a breakaway dunk in the first half. Diallo, who played 33 minutes on Wednesday, shot 57% from the field and finished with 19 points.

"He's constant energy, that's the best way to put it," Hiatt said. "Like we saw, when he plays like that the rest of the team gets better. He's a fantastic talent and also just a fantastic human being, just a great person all around."