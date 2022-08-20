Butte's Purple-and-White games showcase Bulldogs athletics

BUTTE – Butte High School athletics held their annual Purple-and-White scrimmage on campus Friday afternoon.

Cross Country, volleyball, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, and football took their respective sports fields, streets, and courts to show the community their growth over the first week of practice.

Guy Wadas’ boys’ and girls’ Bulldogs cross country squad was the first to begin, as they ran the winding roads around the Butte High School campus and north of Naranche Stadium.

The cross country squads competed in a friendly run as Shane Jorgensen’s Bulldogs volleyball program took the Ross Richardson Gymnasium floor as the freshman, sophomore, and junior volleyball teams battled on the court.

The spikes were high, the digs were low, and the teams enjoyed plenty of playing time for everyone involved.

As the cross country teams departed the field turf at Naranche Stadium, Cody Carpenter’s Bulldogs boys’ soccer team hit the field for a one-hour scrimmage.

The Bulldogs had several good plays and set pieces, with the entire squad getting much work.

Immediately after Butte soccer took the field, the varsity volleyball team took the court for their purple-and-white scrimmage.

It did not take long for the gym to be filled with excitement, as nearly 400 people watched the varsity Bulldogs in live volleyball action.

The outside spectators at Naranche continued to be entertained as Steve Shahan’s Bulldogs girls’ soccer team took the field for an hour.

While the girls’ soccer got their work in, Arie Grey’s Butte Bulldogs football squad began to prep in the locker room for their chapter of the Purple-and-Grey game.

When the football team took the field, they were greeted by the fans and students with an attendance of around 2,000.

After some warmup, the first team offenses took the field on the first play from scrimmage. Jace Stenson found Rueso Batterman sprinting down the left side and fired a pass. Batterman caught the ball in stride and raced down the field for an 80-yard touchdown that fired up the Naranche Stadium crowd.

Except for a long touchdown run, the defenses were able to hold the offenses to manageable distances.

Special teams were key in practice, as Joe Duffy and Tyler Schrader practiced their kickoff and field goal skills.

Butte Athletic Council hosted its annual barbecue, the concessions were open, and the merchandise tables were humming, as sports were back in a big way Friday at Butte High School.

Plenty of action is coming up this week for several of the Butte High School fall sports squads.

Football hosts Billings Senior Thursday night at Naranche Stadium at 7 p.m.

Volleyball will have games in Billings against Senior (12:30 p.m.) and Skyview (4:30 p.m.).

Soccer has two games this week. First, the Bulldogs travel to Hellgate on Thursday, as the girls play at 3 p.m., followed by the boys at 5 p.m. Then, they will host Big Sky on Saturday at Naranche Field, as the girls will play at 11 a.m., followed by the boys at 1 p.m.