Butte's Brad Wilson named to U.S. men's moguls squad for third Olympic games

PARK CITy, Utah — Butte's Brad Wilson was nominated as a member of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Olympic freestyle squad in men's moguls for the third time Friday.

Wilson, who also competed in 2014 in Sochi and in 2018 in Pyeongchang, will be the only men's team member with previous Olympic experience. He finished 18th in 2018 and 20th in 2014. He will be joined by Cole McDonald (Park City, Utah), Nick Page (Park City, Utah) and Dylan Walczyk (Rochester, New York).

He has won a World Cup three times and has five U.S. Championship titles from his career and was voted Rookie of the Year in 2012.

His older brother Bryon won a bronze medal in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and was named to the coaching squad in the summer of 2022.

Wilson is also one of three Montanans who will be competing as members of Team USA in Beijing as he will be joined by Whitefish's Maggie Voisin (freestyle skiing) and Jake Sanderson (ice hockey).

Competition in moguls will begin before the Opening Ceremony with the qualifying round scheduled for February 3. Finals are February 5.

