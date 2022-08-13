Butte football hits field for midnight practice to open 2022 season

BUTTE — Sometimes in life, you have to appreciate the smaller things.

A mid-August football practice at midnight is a big thing. And we sure appreciate it.

The Butte Bulldogs football team took Naranche Stadium in the wee hours of Friday morning before a group of hungry football faithful.

This was not a typical night in Butte, America. Instead, as Thursday turned into Friday morning, the start of a three-month journey that the Bulldogs hope to parlay into a state playoff run.

As for now, Butte football fans will savor the return of fall football and the pageantry that comes with the ride.

“I could not sleep tonight because you’re so excited and so for us, you know we’re going try to get started early,” Butte head coach Arie Grey said.

The Bulldogs showed a ton of vigor, skill, and enthusiasm in the 95 minutes on the Naranche Stadium turf.

“I was happy tonight with the energy that we brought abroad. I thought that they did a good job, and, that first practice, the energy you know was good. But I think you do it at, you know, midnight it’s better. But, you know, it’s a lot of fun. Let’s be honest: it’s a heck of a lot cooler right now than it might be tomorrow morning. And different from what it will be in the afternoon tomorrow.”

“It’s amazing,” quarterback Jace Stenson said. “I love the midnight practices and start to year off. It’s really fun to get out here and get going at midnight. There is good energy at this time of night. It’s a great tone for us and to get everyone going,”

The practice tone was set to the Bulldogs sprinting onto the field to Billy Squier’s classic tune “The Stroke.”

“We had fun,” Grey said. “I think we needed to start the year, and we need to get going, and I’m proud of our kids for what they did in the off-season, and we will see what we can do if we can just focus on getting our one percent better, we will be alright.”

Butte will tune up for their annual Purple and White game on Aug. 19 at Naranche Field. But, until then, the Bulldogs are all business on the field and in the locker room.

“Those first three days are the acclimation,” Grey said. “I’d like to see us have a little longer prep time. Think about this: right now, two weeks from now, our first game will be done with game one. It goes by quickly, and it goes by fast. That’s why I’m a big fan of the non-conference, so we can focus on getting some depth right now and working on some fundamentals a lot longer in the season than in years past. We were like, ‘it is go time week one,’ and we have to get, schematically, everything in. We’re matched up with one of the best teams in the state. So, we’ll focus on fundamentals, building some depth, and finding guys in different positions. It was neat to see different guys kind of step up today. Tuesday morning, that’s when we’ll find out who steps up when you put the pads on it.”

Stenson said players showed the initiative to improve even in the offseason, and he's holding himself accountable to make his teammates better.

“I think as a team, we’ve all progressed well,” Stenson said. “We have had kids coming to weights and showing up just trying to get better. As far as leadership, I am still working on that, too. I need to become a better leader, get all my receivers, all the lineman and running backs going, and get them to do their best.”