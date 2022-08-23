 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butte Central football game against Polson shifted to Naranche Stadium

BUTTE - Butte Central's football game against the Polson Pirates on Friday, August 26, has been moved to Naranche Stadium.

The game will still start at 7 pm. Friday night. Gates will open at 6 pm.

"The location change was made because the stadium lights at Montana Tech (Alumni Coliseum) aren't quite ready after a blown transformer this summer," Central Catholic activities director Chad Petersen said. "Montana Tech anticipates that the lights will be ready for our game vs Browning next Friday night."

