Butte Central Catholic Maroons open 2022 with early Friday practice

BUTTE – The mood was upbeat, and the players were anxious to hit Torger Oaas Field at the Maroon Athletic Center as Butte Central Catholic began its 2022 campaign with a 7 a.m. practice on a crisp Friday morning.

Maroons head coach Don Peoples, Jr., and his coaching staff conducted a series of drills to get Central warmed up before the offense and defense worked on a series of formations and plays set the tone for the practice.

“Rye Doherty is one of our top players returning,” Peoples said. “I know he has had a great baseball season for the Miners. He will be a receiver and linebacker. Kyle was a huge part of the team in 2021, and Konnor Porchervina was a second-team All-Conference running back. He had a tremendous year in the weight room. Caden Kibler is a big lineman, 290 pounds, and came on strong last year. He will anchor our offensive and defensive lines. We had players that missed some time last year but are happy to have them back this season. We also had some linemen that transferred to our school, which will help on the offensive and defensive fronts.”

The Maroon and White Game will be played at the MAC on Aug. 20, which leads to their home openers against Polson at Alumni Coliseum on Aug. 26 and Browning on Sept. 2.

“It will be two important games,” Peoples said. “Polson will come into the game with one of the best quarterbacks in the state in Jarrett Wilson. He will be a tough challenge in game one. He’ll throw the ball 50-plus times. Browning always plays aggressive football. We have to start the year strong. We cannot afford to be 0-2 going into conference play. The Western A Conference schedule is always demanding.”