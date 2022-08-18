Butte Bulldogs football to host Purple-and-White game on Friday

The Butte Bulldogs football team will get an opportunity to show the community their growth over the first week of fall football camp as they will hold their annual Purple-and-White scrimmage Friday at 7 p.m. at Naranche Stadium.

The Bulldogs have a week of practice under their belt and are getting stronger daily.

“I am really happy with where we are,” Butte head coach Arie Grey said. “We have continued to progress. Obviously, with this scrimmage, we are still trying to find more depth at every position. I feel that is something important. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

The Bulldogs transitioned from helmets into padded practices on Tuesday. Asked how the team’s tone was moving into pads, Grey felt that the ton was business as usual.

“For the most part, their energy level, passion, and excitement have all been about the same,” Grey said

Friday evening’s purple-and-white game will be an opportunity for the Bulldogs to take center stage and be seen. The coaches will continue their evaluations while, at the same time, concentrating on the team getting 1% better each practice.

“It is another opportunity for the guys to get reps,” Grey said. “There are certain guys that need more reps than others. So, it is a chance to get a scrimmage under the lights. It will be live-action stuff to help the guys going into week one with alignment and having officials there to create a game-like environment as per increasing our intensity or that you’re not going to get that from us. We must understand we need to stay even keel at all times. We do not want to get too excited or down too low. So, it doesn’t matter what it is, and we will focus on what we can do today to get our 1% better. The only thing that will be different on Friday is that they get to wear the game jerseys.”

The team’s focus is consistency. Butte’s coaching staff conveys this to the group each day.

“We’re still trying to get better,” Grey said. “The only difference is that whether it is game one, every practice, decals, or whatever, if you’re worried about other things, not getting better every day and getting 1% better every day and are worried about the end result, you know we’re going to be in trouble. So we’ll focus on the moment and roll from there.”

The Bulldogs continue to seek consistency to meet and exceed the daily 1% improvement.

“Overall, every day, every practice, I think you have a different position group that kind of steps up,” Grey said. “I think that’s important. That is what you want. I feel that if you were seeing one position group throughout fall camp get better and the other ones being worse, then we’re going to be worried. I’m really excited about how each group has had its moments and some moments to work on. Consistency is the word. We need to be more consistent, and I think that that’s something that you’re always striving for.”