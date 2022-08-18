Butte baseball legend Hanley passes away at 90

The baseball gods gained another jewel of a guy who bestowed a wealth of baseball knowledge upon the adults and youth of Butte, America.

Butte's baseball family lost a valuable member last Saturday as James (Jim) Hanley passed away at age 90.

Known as "Fonz" to many who knew him, Hanley joined the big baseball field in the sky, along with fellow 3 Legends honorees Jack Cavanaugh (who passed away on Nov. 27, 2013) and Jack Whelan (who passed away on Nov. 21, 2020).

Visitation will be held before the funeral at St. Ann's Catholic Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Funeral services at St. Ann's Church will commence at 11 a.m. Following the funeral, Hanley's life will be celebrated at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 12:30 p.m.

Regarding baseball knowledge and experience, Butte certainly had a beauty in Hanley.

As a member of Butte's 1949 state championship squad, Hanley was integral to the championship game. Hitting cleanup and playing catcher, Hanley scored five times in Butte's 17-5 win over Great Falls.

He also played multiple sports after moving to San Francisco in 1949. At Riordan High School, Hanley played basketball and baseball, earning all-league honors in both sports. After graduation, Hanley stayed in the Bay Area and played baseball at the University of San Francisco. Following his time in the Dons baseball program, Hanley spent time in the Brooklyn Dodgers farm system as a Santa Barbara Dodger.

Hanley was called upon to serve our country as a member of the United States Army. He played baseball for the Army's base team at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Once he completed his service obligation, Hanley continued his baseball career in the San Francisco Bay area from 1957-1967.

Upon returning to Butte in 1967, Hanley went to work for Silver Bow County and became a player-coach and manager for the Industrial League's Butte Miners Union squad.

He began his service for Butte American Legion baseball in 1974. He served as a coach in three different stints, drove the team's bus, and was the director of baseball operations between 1993 and 2003.

During Hanley's second term as coach, he had the opportunity to coach a player that became a fixture in today's Butte American Legion Baseball family.

"I was lucky enough to play for Fonz in the late '80s. He was a tough, no-nonsense passionate coach," longtime Miners head coach Jeff LeProwse said. "An article I recently read about him summed him up perfectly as a guy with a unique ability to give chewings while still making you feel good about yourself."

When it came to taking the helm of the Miners in late 2011, two of the "3 Legends" were there to guide the new bench boss.

"I started coaching late in 2011, and Fonz and (Jack) Whalen were still the two people who were the organization's lifeblood," LeProwse said. "I started coaching Legion with big dreams of where I could lead the organization and quickly learned I was way over my head and no way that I would have made it out of my first year going winless in conference and losing kids quickly without those two."

Always supportive of the coaches and players, Hanley never hesitated to offer words of encouragement in his way.

"They were extremely supportive, and the one thing I will never forget is Fonz telling me he will always have my back and support the decisions I made," LeProwse said. "But he would always throw a zinger in there like if I was taking the kids to a strip club or something like that, he couldn't support that. He was also a very funny guy who was a joy to be around and talk to. He told me I was the one who had to live with the decisions I make, and as long as I was confident in them, he would be my biggest supporter, and he didn't just say that he stood by it."

LeProwse, along with his brother and current Miners head coach Jim LeProwse, took more of an active role in the program's infrastructure. They rapidly discovered the measure of time and effort it took to keep the program in shape.

"I don't believe the contributions he's made to our program will ever be replicated through the years," LeProwse said. "As Jim and Jack were aging, I took more of a role in running the organization as they were unable to continue to contribute as they had in the past. I quickly realized the amount of time it takes to do what the three gentlemen our stadium is named after did for our program for so long."

With Hanley still in the background in a lesser role, LeProwse continued to marvel over the efforts of the "3 Legends."

"It took a long time for us to develop a board and an organizational structure to do what Jim, Jack, and Jack (the 3 Legends) did for so many years that go unnoticed, like getting umpires, organizing travel and transportation, uniforms, equipment, taking care of the field, making sure there were enough funds to field a team," LeProwse said. "I know there were a few years there where I wondered how this could all be done, but thanks to the mentorship of those three were alive and well."

Hanley is a member of the 2003 Butte Sports Hall of Fame class. He was inducted into that class, along with his daughter Shawna.

The 2022 Butte Miners, fresh off of winning Class "A" district, state, and regional championships, stopped to see Hanley last week at his assisted living facility to pay homage to a Butte sports legend. Raising their regional championship banner, the Miners held their hats high to honor Hanley.

Hanley was preceded in his passing by his wife of 33 years, Sharon, in 2017.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to Butte American Legion Baseball Program, PO Box 3592, Butte, MT, 59701, via their Venmo account (@buttelegionbb) or through www.Buttelegionbb.com.

A true legend and gentleman of Butte, Jim Hanley will be missed by all.