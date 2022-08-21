Butte Miners celebrated; three commit to Umpqua

BUTTE – Champions deserve recognition.

Three-tier champions get big-time love.

And, boy, did the Butte faithful bring the love on Saturday night at 3 Legends Stadium.

The Northwest Class “A” Region, Montana State, and South District “A” champion Butte Miners were honored by the community.

The festive evening started with three key Miners committing to play baseball collegiately. Eric Hart, Kenley Leary, and Aidan Lee were recognized for their intentions to play baseball for the Riverhawks baseball program at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon.

Hart, a 2022 Butte Central graduate, played shortstop this season and led the Miners with a .484 batting average. In addition, Hart hit 20 doubles, drilled six home runs had 53 runs batted in a team-leading 54 games. Hart initially committed University of Jamestown (ND) before changing to Umpqua to play baseball with Leary and Lee.

Hart’s postseason honors included 2022 South District “A” All-Conference and All-State team awards.

Leary, a 2022 Butte High graduate and Most Valuable Player of the Class “A” State and Northwest Class “A” Region Tournaments, pitched and patrolled centerfield. On the bump, Leary went 9-0 with a 1.45 ERA and fanned 67 batters in 53 innings. Leary also took care of business at the dish, as he batted .478 with 28 doubles, five triples, three home runs, and 40 RBIs in 44 games.

Leary was named to the 2022 South District “A” Conference team.

Lee, a left-handed hitting and fielding first baseman, was a Butte High graduate in 2021. Lee’s clutch hitting at the state tournament won him the batting title. Lee hit .354 with ten doubles, two triples and batted in 44 runs in 49 games.

Lee’s postseason honors included 2022 South District “A” All-Conference and All-State team awards.

Umpqua went 32-19 overall in 2022 and 18-10 for second place and a playoff spot in the South division of the Northwest Athletic Conference.

Of note: On the last day of the Riverhawks season, they played a 21-inning game against Lower Columbia where they threw three starting pitchers that combined for 19 strikeouts, and the offense combined for 13 hits.

Miners head coach Jim LeProwse had plenty of praise for the trio of Miners that will join a roster loaded with talented Umpqua baseball players. Especially, with close the start of collegiate sports is on the calendar.

“They’re getting great players,” Miners coach Jim LeProwse said. “This late in the game, this was a great addition for that college, no doubt. Three quality baseball players.”

Following the signings, the trio joined the rest of their teammates for a community signing opportunity. The Miners signed baseballs, regional championship t-shirts, commemorative posters and newspapers, and autograph books. Fans, young and old, met the Miners face-to-face and told them how much the city appreciated them.

After the meal, emcee Dave Dunmire began the ceremony remembering the recent loss of Jim Hanley, longtime Butte resident and baseball mentor to many. Hanley’s funeral and celebration of life were held earlier Saturday.

The team was then recognized for its contributions throughout the 2022 season.

Butte went 32-9 in the regular season, 3-0 in the South District “A” Tournament, 5-0 in the American Legion “A” State Tournament and 5-0 at the Northwest Class “A” Regional Tournament (NWCART) for a combined 13-0 playoff mark.

The Miners had an overall record of 45-9 mark (.833 winning percentage).

Their winning percentage was aided by a 19-game regular-season winning streak and a 15-game winning streak that bridged from the regular season to the playoffs.

Saturday night culminated an excellent season for American Legion Baseball in Butte.