If you have been looking for that mountain getaway with amazing views and nearby access to public land, this is property is for you! This updated 1998 manufactured home has 4 bedrooms, two full bathrooms, new lighting throughout, tons of windows, new carpet, new paint, a large kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and a separate family room and living room to spread out in when you have guests over! The master suite is located on one side of the home and feels very private, with a vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and in the attached bathroom a soaker tub and shower. Walk through the living room and kitchen area, the dining area, and the additional sitting room with a wood stove and you'll find the second full bathroom surrounded by three very nice sized bedrooms, all with large closets. The laundry room and half bath are right inside the back door, and make for a great mud room when you come in from enjoying the outdoors. The sellers plan to stain the exterior of the home and add a deck, however all the rain has made that impossible so far. The landscaping is very well kept and offers a variety of colorful plants and shrubs. The detached metal shop is around 2400 square feet, heated, and the insulation and painting will be completed soon. The garage door is 11 feet in height and the interior has scissor trusses for additional height in the center of the shop. The county road is maintained year round, and the school bus even runs right by the house if needed. With a location that is minutes from public land access, 10 minutes from Thompson Park, 15 minutes from the south end of Butte, and also only minutes from Whitehall and I-90, the location simply can't be beat for convenience with a remote feel.